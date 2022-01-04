REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Fans react to new Generations the Legacy intro song

By Coceka Magubeni
Generations the Legacy actors// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- The new year has brought about change, not only in people’s lives, but in the entertainment industry as well.

This comes after Generations the Legacy introduced its new intro song in last night’s episode.

The show has not only introduced new faces, a different storyline, and fresh content, it has also changed its opening sequence as well.

Die-hard fans of the SABC1’s daily soapie, have since shown love to the new song, saying change is rather good, while some say they thought they were watching a totally different show.

Take a look at what some of them had to say on Twitter below: 

See tweeps react to the new intro song for the show:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes