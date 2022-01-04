Fans react to new Generations the Legacy intro song

Johannesburg- The new year has brought about change, not only in people’s lives, but in the entertainment industry as well.

This comes after Generations the Legacy introduced its new intro song in last night’s episode.

The show has not only introduced new faces, a different storyline, and fresh content, it has also changed its opening sequence as well.

Die-hard fans of the SABC1’s daily soapie, have since shown love to the new song, saying change is rather good, while some say they thought they were watching a totally different show.

Take a look at what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

[Must watch] Dancing into 2022! 💃🏾 The new year comes with some exciting changes 😉🔥 #GenerationsTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/er8n9lzpMr — #GenerationsTheLegacy (@Gen_legacy) January 4, 2022

See tweeps react to the new intro song for the show:

I love the new opening tittle sequence on #GenerationsTheLegacy looks really fresh — MR NICE ®️ (@Aggrey92) January 3, 2022

That sound is funny, we don’t deserve that as a country 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #GenerationsTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/d288BFnms1 — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) January 3, 2022

#GenerationsTheLegacy Just Like The New 2022 Year We Will Get Used To The New Theme pic.twitter.com/6VGbqCe2oL — CmG🇿🇦 (@_CmG__) January 3, 2022

I hear there’s #GenerationsTheLegacy song, but this one will forever be GOATED for me. Composure State Security Peter drury #CloseZanuPFSandtonBranch pic.twitter.com/vLVD6EuNep — Linda PSGSA (@MabundaLinda) January 4, 2022

I really enjoy watching #GenerationsTheLegacy. Good content on business, government corruption, family legacy and marriage deals. pic.twitter.com/6H6O385XkP — T A – J A R O (@Jaro_325) January 3, 2022

Generations: The Legacy has introduced the new opening sequence/ signature theme song. Sounds nice! 😅❤️ It took them 8 years to change it.#GenerationsTheLegacy — SIMMY FREDDIE (@SimmyFreddie) January 3, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #GenerationsTheLegacy (@generations_the_legacy)

