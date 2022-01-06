Fans say Simmy’s music heals their souls

Johannesburg- Songstress Simmy’s fans on Twitter describe her music as what heals their souls and that it should rather be sold at pharmacies instead of music platforms.

This follows a thread that was made up of vocally gifted South African artists that people would go attend their concerts.

Simmy’s name came up number one and she started trending as most people reminisced on her greatest jams that include Ngiyesaba, Emakhaya, Umahlalela and Ntabezikude featuring Sun-El Musician.

Tweeps have said without a shadow of a doubt that between the equally gifted South African artists, Msaki, Lady Zamar and Ami Faku, they would attend Simmy’s concerts.

See how fans praised the artist on Twitter below:

Simmy ~ We Were Here🔥🔥🔥 This song is special to everyone going through a journey in any industry. You will look back one day and day and realize you’ve come so far.

Simmy is one of the best artists we have in South Africa 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BQlm4N01YX — Mosh (@_DJMosh) January 6, 2022

Tugela Fairy by Simmy is one of the best albums to come out of SA, perfect from start till the end. — oriane vansy (@oriane_vansy) January 1, 2022

Okes, Simmy is trending!!! 😭😭😭 You are trending for all the right and good reasons @simmymusicsa pic.twitter.com/5uDCA7MsY6 — Kutlwano (@Gwinch_SA) January 6, 2022

Simmy without a doubt https://t.co/VSBxKhG48Z — YT: Vee & Ace (@AviwePretty) January 6, 2022

Simmy's first album pic.twitter.com/N4W5kN0Cka — Run It Back Tshepo!! (@Tshepo_XiX) December 30, 2021

i was here bro. 😭 — gamechanger (@ThaboMayo) January 6, 2022

God was sure playing favourites when making that girl bruh. pic.twitter.com/KbUU4yqk1J — A p r i l ' s G i f t (@Ke_ketso) January 6, 2022

I will attend @simmymusicsa Simmy is on Another Level ahh🤍That voice its a vaccination to heartbreaks🥂i said what i said🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qDmwjrp2h7 — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙻𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚏 (@PHILLIP9898) January 6, 2022

Why — Shawnisto (@Shawn_2k19) January 6, 2022

Simmy, her voice should be sold in pharmacies bruh. It's medicine for the soul boet. pic.twitter.com/AF3J1E2s7c — A p r i l ' s G i f t (@Ke_ketso) January 6, 2022

