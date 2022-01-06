REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Fans say Simmy’s music heals their souls

By Coceka Magubeni
Simmy// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Songstress Simmy’s fans on Twitter describe her music as what heals their souls and that it should rather be sold at pharmacies instead of music platforms.

This follows a thread that was made up of vocally gifted South African artists that people would go attend their concerts.

Simmy’s name came up number one and she started trending as most people reminisced on her greatest jams that include Ngiyesaba, Emakhaya, Umahlalela and Ntabezikude featuring Sun-El Musician.

Tweeps have said without a shadow of a doubt that between the equally gifted South African artists, Msaki, Lady Zamar and Ami Faku, they would attend Simmy’s concerts.

See how fans praised the artist on Twitter below: 

