Fans try to convince Cassper to replace Boohle with Lady Du on new unreleased song

Johannesburg – Cassper Nyovest, who is set to release a new amapiano song called ‘Umjolo’ featuring singer Boohle, was left seemingly confused after she discredited him on the hit song Siyathanda.

Nyovest took to Twitter yesterday to ask fans what they would do if they were in his shoes as he was caught off guard by the statements that the singer made in a recent interview with Mac G regarding the songs and its credits.

There were a lot of mixed reactions towards the saga.

Some tweeps mentioned that he should feature Lady Du, another amapiano vocalist known for hit songs such as Umsebenzi Wethu and Woza, instead of featuring Boohle as he initially planned to.

What would you do if you were in my shoes bro ? https://t.co/nZ6ksQfuoh — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 16, 2021

Remove Boohle and add lady du then we good for a go❤ — Ray🛑 (@RayMondMUFC) September 16, 2021

Cassper’s fans feel that Boohle betrayed Cassper by saying what she said and added that they did not even know who she was before the song was released.

Although suggestions of Lady Du featuring on the unreleased song were being made, others mentioned that it would be unfair because Boohle wrote that song and not Lady Du.

Many also felt as though he should release the song despite what she said in the interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.

People commented on how she is young and still learning her way through the music industry and how things should be done and that she should be allowed to make mistakes without being crucified.

They urged Cassper to forgive her as she meant no harm and was just telling the truth from her perspective and that the rest of the interview included statements of how much she admires Cassper and speaks highly of him.

People seem to have disregarded the rest of the interview and focused on the part where she seems like she is taking all the credit for the song which the created tension between the artists.

Boohle has still not made any comments on what people are saying and what Cassper has said regarding the interview.

Cassper has not commented on the suggestions of replacing Boohle with Lady Du.

Fans will know the feature once the official date of the release of the song is disclosed.

Take a look at how fans weighed in on the matter on Twitter below:

Lady Du https://t.co/iDGr3dgz5I — Isphithiphithi music video out now❤️🚨 (@cooper_pabi) September 17, 2021

So Ya'll decided to focus on the negative stuff nje

No1 took any motivation from this part 👇

A young single mother who went for what she wanted

And made sure she succeeded for her child! Sir Trill|Cassper|Lady Du|Kabza|Anele|#AskAMan|Ami Faku|Boohle|#Ufelani Njelic pic.twitter.com/hIAZcqMsUc — Rharhabe (@LawApha) September 17, 2021

Another trouble in Amapiano industry 😂🔥🔥🔥Lady du dali mpofu Pearl pic.twitter.com/6nG8mHSvei — FEEL SONG OUT : DJ BUCKZ , ZANDER BARONET 🔥🔥 (@mcnormanganja) September 17, 2021

What lady Du did on umsebenzi wethu changed the whole game in the music industry, Piano ke Culture ❤️🎧🙏🏽 — Sir D🇿🇦 (@KeLepara1) September 17, 2021

Lady Du can rock that space of Boohle https://t.co/j1J5sTFTkL — Thapelo Dominic Medupe (@DiatleSA) September 16, 2021

