Farm murder accused claims cop tortured him in cells

One of the three men accused of killing two women at Onverwacht Farm near Polokwane, Limpopo, claims that a police officer tortured him in the holding cells at Botlokwa police station.

Farm owner Zachariah Johannes Olivier, 60, and his co-accused Andrian Rudolph de Wet, 19, and William Musora, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Tuesday for their bail application. But the state postponed their bail application.

The case has been moved to the Polokwane regional court on October 2.

They are facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Also three counts of defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, is facing an additional charge of Contravention of the Immigration Act. This is because he is in the country illegally.

The deceased, Mariah Makgato, 47, and 34-year-old Zimbabwean, Lacodia Ndlovhu, were shot several times. And they were subsequently thrown into a pigsty, allegedly by the accused.

Allegations of assault

Before the proceedings could get underway, De Wet shocked the court gallery. He interjected senior state prosecutor, Calvin Chauke and made the claims.

De Wet alleged that he was assaulted when he was already held in lawful custody in the police station cells.

Magistrate Arshard Chaya had to adjourn the court proceedings for over 10 minutes. This was so that the NPA’s and De Wet’s lawyer, advocate Johannes Venter, could argue over the allegations.

Venter insisted that a case of assault be opened against the police officer who allegedly tortured De Wet.

As the court drama escalated, De Wet said the officer was present in the courtroom. He almost pointed at him.

The officer who allegedly assaulted De Wet is known to Sunday World. When asked whether he assaulted the accused, he denied flatly.

Officer denies assault, says it’s delaying tactics

“The guy is just scared of being held in the cells and he is just making wild allegations. Why would I torture him while he is already facing charges of serious nature? He is just playing with the court’s time. These are just delaying tactics,” said the officer.

Chauke said it was not for the court to prove whether the accusations are true or not.

The NPA said on Wednesday there are no grounds to probe the allegations.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi, the provincial spokesperson for the NPA, said commented on the allegations.

NPA calls allegations baseless

“The allegations are baseless and we are not going to entertain them. At this juncture, there is even no police docket.”

But Venter is not taking these lying down. He insists that a complaint should be filed with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. “If the accusations are true, the IPID should probe the officer for misconduct.”

Spokesperson for the Makgato family, Ragofa Makgato, said De Wet might have been assaulted in the cells by other inmates.

Victim’s family suspects inmates for assault

“The Afrikaner [man] is the only one in a cell full of black counterparts. He is linked to the gruesome killings of black women. Other inmates are likely to make things worse for him. I’m informed he is being separated [from] his co-accused and this would torture him psychologically.”

