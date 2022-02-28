Fears Dundee teacher assaulted other pupils

The parents of pupils at Dundee High School in KwaZulu-Natal fear that there are many other school children who may have been sodomised by a teacher accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl pupil.

Nokukhanya Ndwalane, one of the parents, said they had asked that the department conduct a full-scale probe to ascertain whether the teacher had not committed the same sexual offences against other pupils.

“The problem is that there is a culture of secrecy, and teachers protect each other. We have in the past heard horror stories of teachers preying on young girls. The problem was the learners were terrified to come forward with evidence.

“An investigation will give us a clearer picture of what has been taking place inside the school,” said Ndwalane.

Another parent, Comfort Nala, said parents were concerned for the safety of their children after it emerged that the accused had been sexually grooming the 14-year-old since the age of 12.

“We really live in a sick society. Who would have [thought] that a teacher would look at young and innocent girls as potential sex partners? We are working with social workers to encourage other learners to come forward.

“We suspect that the accused was not doing this abominable act for the first time,” said Nala.

Werner Botha, 36, appeared briefly at the Dundee magistrate’s court this week facing charges of statutory rape.

Botha is accused of committing the act on the school premises.

The pupil is alleged to have confided in other teachers, leading to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator. He is due back in court on Monday for a formal bail application.

According to the South African Council of Educators (Sace), a professional body representing the teaching profession, KwaZulu-Natal was the worst culprit when it came to misconduct, ranging from corporal punishment to sexual misconduct. During the 2019/20 financial year, Sace reported that there were 17 teachers in the province whose names were sent to the department of social development to be entered into the register of people unfit to work with children.

Opposition parties in the province are also up in arms, calling for the harshest punishment.

Dr Imraan Keeka, DA MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, said public reports of incidents of illicit relationships between teachers and pupils in schools were gravely concerning.

“This places learners at immense risk of having been preyed upon by those who are supposed to be their guardians during school hours and in whose trust they are placed for a significant portion of the day.”

