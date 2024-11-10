News

FF+ minister more progressive than alliance partners, says Popcru

By Sandile Motha
Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya says past correctional services ministers let his union down.
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has heaped praises on new Minister of
Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald, saying he is better than the ANC’s previous  
ministers, who failed to improve the lives of their members.
 
In a candid interview with Sunday World, Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya outlined the grievances that have culminated in the union singing the praises of Groenewald.
He said what had broken the camel’s back was what he calls the historical
neglect of their members in the department of correctional services.
 

