Fifa gives PSL extention of season

The world football governing body, FIFA has written to the South African Football Association (Safa) advising them that they can extend the completion of the current Premier Soccer League season in terms of the Transfer Management System (TMS).

In the same context, Fifa has given Safa the mandate to amend the start of the PSL next season (2020/2021) and this may require the Association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.

Part of the letter from Fifa to Safa reads: “As such, the association concerned should extend the end date of the of the ongoing season in the TMS, to reflect the match schedule. This may also require the association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.”

Safa CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe said he was happy with the clarification provided by FIFA.

“We are glad with the clarification we got from Fifa and we have already started preparation of the referees. They will arrive at the camp in batches and I want to assure everyone that the match officials will be ready, come 1 August 2020 when the PSL kicks off,” said Motlanthe.

Safa has also offered to cover the costs of the match officials’ accommodation, transportation and testing.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom