Fire guts Limpopo school, significant damage to infrastructure

The reopening of the 2026 school year has not been positive for a Limpopo school.

Realedisha senior secondary school in Ditshosing, Mopani, was gutted by a raging fire in the early hours of Thursday.

The devastating fire also caused extensive damage to critical school infrastructure and vital records.

Administration block destroyed

The vicious inferno gutted two classrooms and the administrative block. This will definitely have a negative impact on the administration of the school at a critical time of learner placement.

Community members said they first noticed the fire in the early hours and immediately raised the alarm.

Despite the members of the school governing body, staff and the community responding swiftly, the principal’s, deputy principal’s and clerk’s office were destroyed.

Community member Phetola Manyapye said they were alarmed by a raging blaze and rushed to the school.

Community battled the blaze with little success

“With little water in buckets, we managed to prevent further damage to the school infrastructure. We managed to stop the fire from overlapping into adjacent classrooms and salvaged textbooks, stationery, kitchen utensils, and educator files. After an hour, firefighters arrived but by then, significant damage had already occurred, leaving only two classrooms intact,” Manyapye said.

Limpopo education spokesperson Mike Maringa said essential school materials were lost in the blaze.

“Academic and administrative records, mainly school policies, registers, financial and human resource files, matric certificates, and mark sheets were burnt. Office furniture, equipment like photocopiers, printers, laptops, air conditioners, steel cabinets, and school trophies were affected. The fire has also destroyed electrical infrastructure, including the circuit board, which impacts the electricity and water supply from the borehole system.

Learning disrupted

“The incident has disrupted the school’s daily operations, including the Grade 10–12 classes and the nutrition programme (NSNP),” Maringa said.

He said Mopani municipality disaster management and police visited the school to assess the damage and provide support.

“A suspect was arrested on Friday after stolen school property was discovered at his homestead. The school urgently appeals for assistance from stakeholders, including local businesses and community members to help rebuild and restore operations.

“The school principal has assured parents and learners that all efforts will be made to resume normal classes promptly,” Maringa said.

