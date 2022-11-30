Firebrand Nhlanhla Lux to host vigil in honour of slain Chris Hani

Nhlanhla Lux, who shot to fame for spearheading Operation Dudula activities, has announced plans to host a candle-light vigil in honour of late SACP general secretary Chris Hani in Pimville, Soweto on Thursday.

This after the Constitutional Court ordered on Monday last week that Hani’s assassin, Janusz Waluś, be released on parole within 10 days after serving over 29 years in jail for the crime.

Lux said his plan is to create a platform for unity for the people of Soweto.

“I realised that this is a political volatile time in the country, as we approach the ANC elective conference [in December] and the national elections [in 2024],” said Lux.

“This [candle-light vigil] will be used as a political tool and out of respect for Chris Hani and his family, after his wife displayed discomfort when the announcement was made that Waluś should be paroled.

“Hani’s wife had a lot to say to the media, she was trending for swearing. So I thought for her dignity and the legacy of Chris Hani, we should take the moment and allow his soul to rest in peace, and not give other people a chance to play politics around the situation.”

An invitation has since been extended to senior citizens and the youth in surrounding communities to join in prayer for the family of Hani.

“We need to pray for forgiveness and healing for the family, and for this matter to be put to rest and the country [to move on and] focus on other things.

“I believe that Chris Hani died for a lot of things and one of those was for South Africa to be a progressive nation, and not be a country that is singing political songs. This is an opportunity for us to unite, heal together and advance the spirit of forgiveness.”

