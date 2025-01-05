Fireworks blaze Mpumalanga church building up

The community of Vlaklaagte No: 1 in Mpumalanga is shocked after a local charismatic church was gutted by flames.

Senior pastor and leader of the Mighty Eagles Dominion Church International David Mahlangu confirmed the cause.

The man of god said the fire was ignited by fireworks lit by people celebrating the new year. He believed a spark had landed on the thatch roof of the church near Moloto Road between KwaMhlanga and Kwaggafontein.

He added that this was an unfortunate incident.

Church leader says it was an accident

“As many of you may have already heard or witnessed. I would like to confirm that regrettably the church did indeed suffer a fire. I am sure that many of you are wondering what exactly transpired. After investigation, it has been established that the cause of the fire was an accidental spark from fireworks carelessly handled by some individuals celebrating the new year. It is crucial to note that this incident was not an intentional act, but rather a careless mistake that could have happened to anyone,” said Mahlangu.

He urged locals to refrain from engaging in negative speculation or gossip about the fire.

“Let us come together in faith and trust in God’s divine plan. As we navigate this challenging situation, let us not forget that God will never permit circumstances in our lives that we cannot handle. This incident presents us with an opportunity to grow stronger in our faith and to continue to keep our eyes fixed on God.

“Let us remember that the church building may have been damaged, but the vision and spirit of Mighty Eagle Dominion Church International remain unshaken.”

Damage is estimated at more than a quarter of a million

Mahlangu told Sunday World that the church suffered damage estimated at R300 000. He further suggested that raising the church from ashes might take six months.

The church has been a place of worship for the Vlaklaagte No: 1 and Mabhoko community for 14 years.

