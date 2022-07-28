Five people perish in horrific Eastern Cape car accident

Five people died on Wednesday when an Isuzu double-cab collided with a mini-truck on the road between Aliwal North and Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

The provincial department of transport said in a statement that the deceased were all from Ikhala TVET (technical and vocational education and training) College in Queenstown. Two other people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The spokesperson for the department, Unathi Binqose, said some of the deceased are related to officials in the department.

“All five occupants from the Isuzu double-cab, two males and three females, died on the scene while those in the truck were severely injured,” said Binqose.

“These are not just numbers, it’s our sisters and brothers, cousins and friends. One of the deceased is a cousin to one of our DREs [district roads engineers] and two of the deceased are cousins to one of our managers in the department of transport.”

