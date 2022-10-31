Five Putco buses torched when arsonists stormed Nancefield depot

Government-subsidised public bus company Putco was dealt a devastating blow when five of its buses were torched at the weekend.

According to Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu, the company’s security guards were attacked by a group of unknown arsonists at the company’s depot in Nancefield, Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

“Our security identified people who were not supposed to be in the depot, and as soon as they reached out to them, they started shooting at the security guards. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported,” said Xulu.

“We would like to thank our employees and security for acting swiftly in trying to save the [rest of the] buses.”

Xulu said the company is assessing the cost of damage.

“We still do not know what led to the incident and we are waiting for the police to finish with their investigation. We call on commuters to calm down, because our buses will continue to operate normally,” he said, noting that the company is aware of concerns raised by the commuters.

“We have received a memorandum of demands [from an association representing the commuters] calling for the suspension of the new smart tab system and Putco will look into the demands and respond.”

In September, more than 150 000 commuters including school children were greatly inconvenienced when Putco bus drivers went on an unprotected strike.

At the time, the strikers demanded a 6% salary increase and 2020 bonuses while the company was offering a 3% pay hike.

