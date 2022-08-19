Five school children perish when truck crashed into their school

Five school children died on the spot and four others were injured when a truck crashed through a school fence at the Vyfhoek Laerskool in Potchefstroom, North West on Thursday.

The victims are believed to be between seven and 11 years old.

Emergency services spokesperson Russel Meiring said the paramedics found the truck parked near several small container buildings, and four children showed no sign of life. They were declared dead at the scene.

“Two children had severe injuries, while three others were in a critical condition and were provided with life support. After a short time, one of the critically injured children succumbed to their injuries,” said Meiring.

The driver of the truck escaped without injuries and four children were rushed to the hospital where they are recovering.

