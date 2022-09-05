Five women gang-raped during robbery at funeral parlour

Five women were gang-raped, one man shot and injured and six other people brutally assaulted allegedly by a group of gun-wielding suspects who stormed into two funeral parlours in Polokwane on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police have launched a manhunt for the six suspects.

Mojapelo explained that two female friends were on their way to visit someone working at Wisani Burial Society (funeral parlour) when they were accosted by six men. They were taken to a mortuary where an employee was shot and injured.

“They then proceeded to the next mortuary where they found three other females and six male employees,” said Mojapelo.

“All six males were severely assaulted by the suspects until they became unconscious. They allegedly used the buds of their firearms to attack them. All five females were then gang-raped and robbed of their cellphones and other belongings.

“The suspects thereafter took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and fled the scene. Some of the female victims were also assaulted.”

Provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, said the investigating team will leave no stone unturned as the search continues. “I urge community members to come forward with information to assist the police in cracking these cases as speedily as possible,” said Hadebe.

