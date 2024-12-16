Fixer sues KZN premier over King Misuzulu 

Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has landed the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government in the soup.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that an international fixer is suing KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli for more than R300 000 for an unpaid bill after he allegedly helped to solve a very “sensitive” matter involving the king last year.

In a letter of demand to Ntuli’s office, the fixer, Mhlangano Maphalala, claimed that he was contacted by the premier’s special adviser, Dr Linda Zama, on May 9 last year for an urgent intervention at the king’s residence, a villa in Ballito, an affluent suburb in Durban.

In a letter written by his lawyers, Thinane Mabuza Incorporated, Maphalala is demanding R339 690 for his services.

He claims that he “intervened in the matter” by reaching out to the eSwatini royal family and a South African government minister and officials in a bid to resolve the matter.

Maphalala states in the letter dated April 15, 2024, that he is unable to reveal the nature of the job he did due to its “sensitive and personal nature in respect of the Zulu monarch’s office”.

But Sunday World understands, from independent sources, that the king had barricaded himself inside a villa in Zimbali Resort while the owner was trying to evict him over unpaid rent. Sources added that the king was owing more than R300 000 in unpaid rent for three months.

“Mhlangano was forced to phone the royal family in eSwatini to come and advise his majesty to leave the villa without a fight as he was in the wrong as he had failed to pay his monthly rental for it,” one of our sources said.

Maphalala, who operates a confidential reputational and project advisory company, claims to have made phone calls to eSwatini and driven more than 3 000km in a month as part of his services.

He also claimed that he facilitated a meeting between a Swati prince and the then minister of agriculture and land affairs Thoko Didiza in Pretoria, as well as another meeting with King Mswati III’s mother, Her Majesty Ntfombi Tfwala and some officials.

Another source claims that Maphalala successfully facilitated the urgent resolution of the matter.

“The king eventually vacated the villa with a promise that his bill would be settled,” the source said.

Sources claim the reason the king ended up living in the posh villa was due to security fears.

“Remember that there were suspicions that his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini was poisoned because he suddenly fell sick.

“King Misuzulu was also alleged to have been poisoned. His uncle, King Mswati, requested that he be treated in eSwatini instead of being admitted to a health facility in SA,” the source said.

King Misuzulu’s mother is believed to have died after she was also poisoned.

Fears for his safety emanate from the fact that there was, and still is, a challenge to the king’s ascendancy to the throne involving Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the king’s uncle and brother of the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, King Misuzulu’s father.

The prince advocated for the recognition of Prince Simakade, King Zwelithini’s first son born out of wedlock, as king, saying Misuzulu was not fit to rule.

“This was also during what appeared to be the targeting of those around the king, such as his close confidants, who were also senior royals.

Prince Mbongiseni Zulu was ambushed and killed. This created safety concerns for the king,” further stated the source.

Sunday World also knows that the late AmaZulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi rejected the idea of private individuals offering the king accommodation, for fear it would undermine his position.

“There was one Ngwenya who offered the king accommodation in one of his properties, but Shenge advised that this was undesirable,” said another source.

King Misuzulu was forced to find alternative accommodation at the Ballito villa where he stayed for more than three months before he was evicted.

Attempts to reach the legal representative of Thinane Mabuza Attorneys, Sibusiso Khubeka, who was dealing with the matter, drew a blank.

Zama confirmed that they have received the letter of demand but referred us to KwaZulu-Natal provincial government’s chief state law adviser, Heinz Kuhn, who had not replied to our written questions at the time of going to print.

Attempts to solicit comments from the king and Zimbali Resort chief executive officer Francois Schoeman drew a blank as they ignored our phone calls and text messages.

