Food, technology lab in the pipeline to honour slain Motsoane

Plans to launch a food and technology laboratory in honour of Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are in the pipeline, the Sacred Heart College said during a memorial service held for the celebrity chef.

Motsoane’s friends, family, and colleagues gathered at the college in Observatory, Johannesburg on Thursday evening to celebrate the life of Motsoane. The family announced on Tuesday that Motsoane will be laid to rest in a private funeral at the weekend.

Among the many people who came to pay their respects at Motsoane’s memorial were Kiernan “AKA” Forbes family members, AKA’s girlfriend Nadia Nakai, and DJ Zinhle.

Motsoane was shot and killed alongside his friend and business partner AKA outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban last Friday. They had just finished enjoying a meal at the eatery when an assassin appeared from nowhere and ambushed them.

Born and raised in Katlehong on the east of Johannesburg, Motsoane was described as loving and full of life.

Michael Cross, one of Motsoane’s friends, said he was shattered when he heard about his death, saying they had come so far together.

“Tibz was never one to let anything get him down for too long. In the few times that we spoke about death, he wanted us to celebrate our lives and reminisce about the good times together. A part of me has died with you, so wherever you go, I will go with you,” said a devastated Cross.

Motsoane’s cousin Stephen Kitledi reflected on the celebrity chef’s passion for everything he did.

“Tibz had the warmest, most inviting smile. He was passionate in what he did. He was a huge character and personality,” said Kitledi. “I’m gutted, but I take the warmth through the individuals he touched.”

Another friend Sthe Mabanga explained why Motsaone had travelled to Durban on the day he met his death.

“Tibz flew to Durban to be with me on my birthday, that’s why he was there. He said he was passing by Florida Road to see AKA with a plan to head to Umhlanga for my birthday celebration after seeing his old friend,” said Mabanga.

After he matriculated, Motsoane got an opportunity to further his studies at the University of Witwatersrand through a basketball scholarship. He later graduated with a degree in international relations and media studies.

