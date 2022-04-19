FoodForward calls on retailers to donate surplus foods for flood relief

In an effort to support the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods, non-profit organisation (NGO) FoodForward SA is calling on retailers, farmers, and manufacturers to donate surplus food towards the cause.

Of the 26 identified community halls in the flood-ravaged province, FoodForward SA is currently providing 11 community halls with two to three cooked meals every day.

“Despite weather challenges and limited road access, our Durban food heroes have been working around the clock this past long weekend,” said Andy du Plessis, managing director at FoodForward SA.

Du Plessis said the NGO has been reaching out to the communities of Ntuzuma, Pinetown, Umlazi, Inanda, and Phoenix ensuring that they have access to daily meals and hygiene products.

FoodForward SA collects and stores edible surplus food from the supply chain and redistributes it to registered organisations across the country. “We redistribute more than 12 000 tons of food every year, but still, food insecurity affects more than one-sixth of our population,” he added.

Du Plessis further mentioned that there has been a massive social imbalance, where surplus exists alongside scarcity, saying it is up to the NGO to fix this.

He shared that FoodForward cannot overcome this disaster alone. “We are in short supply and need the support of the public so that we can continue food relief efforts in the coming weeks.”

He pleaded with everyone to donate any non-perishable food items, hygiene supplies or support financially by calling the NGO on 021 531 5670 or via *protected email*

