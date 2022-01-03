Football fraternity praises Tutu

Johannesburg- Tributes from the world of sports are pouring in for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. He died from cancer last week at the age of 90.

He was buried at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday. His body has been lying in repose since his death last week.

Swallows FC veteran midfielder Musa Nyatama said:

“Gone from our sights but never from our hearts, in your life you touched so many. You were and always will be a beacon of peace and hope. We pledge to honour your memory through living in accordance with your teachings. Lala ngoxolo Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.”

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi also poured his heart for Tutu:

“He played a big role in the fight against apartheid. He contributed so much to the freedom that we are enjoying in South Africa right now. People like him should be honoured and I say go well and the heavens are waiting for you.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ number one supporter Masilo Machaka added his voice:

“What a legend and great man he was. He fought against White domination and taught us Black people to forgive, about reconciliation and that motho ke motho ka batho. I will never forget him at the 2010 World Cup concert at Orlando Stadium, he really brought the house down. I want to thank him for the contribution he made to SA and for preaching about peace.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said that Tutu was a humanist, a global citizen and a proud South African.

“He would praise and support us when we got it right and show his dissent when we got it wrong. He supported Bafana Bafana in their 1996 victory in the CAF African Cup of Nations. He supported the 2010 Fifa World Cup Bid and travelled to show his support for the country he loved so much.

He was ready to stand in when. Madiba was not available. We experienced this in the Messehalle in Zurich when South Africa was awarded the rights to host the 2010 World Cup.

His tears found its way through his joyous celebration. We lost a giant and it is in his memory to which we pin our hopes to make sport on our continent deserve its place of honour in the world. May his joyous, truthful, rabble rousing and beautiful soul rest in peace.

