Former footie Ricardo Mendes ventures into music

Former Amazulu FC and Royal AM soccer star Ricardo Mendes is pursuing his passion for music.

The 30-year-old former striker said since his teenage years he had dreamt of being a singer and felt it was now time to switch careers and finally follow his “calling”.

He will be launching his debut single called Sizobona on July 22 at The Core Shopping Centre in Sunninghill.

Mendes said he was scouted to play for Amazulu during a school tournament while he was still at Grosvenor Boys High School, in 2005. He then started playing the following year until he left the team in 2010.

“I loved soccer so much at the time because it was the spot that just made a lot of sense to me, and I loved being the goal-scorer of our school team back in the days,” said Mendes.

He said his mentor at the time had advised him to follow a different soccer team because he would be benched if he wanted to explore his talent at the team.

He then went on to play for Durban Stars in 2010 before joining Real Kings FC, now Royal AM, in 2013.

“I wasn’t with Royal AM for a long time because my mind was already glued on making more money and trying to pick up my music career.

“People know me as a performer from a long time ago and I served as a musical director at church, I studied music to be my profession. This has always been with me, I just happened to fall into football first,” he said.

