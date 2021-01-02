Johannesburg – Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng has died, the club confirmed in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng,” the statement said.

“The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka.”

Mofokeng starred for Kaizer Chiefs during the team’s “golden era” in which he captained the club for 11 years and won 4 NPSL tittles and a quadruple in 1981.

South Africa’s minister, Fikile Mbalula shared a condolence post on Twitter after hearing the sad news.

Rest easy "Staff Ryder" condolences to his family and kaizer chiefs. https://t.co/nzHNamJyY1 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 2, 2021

Tributes for the legend poured in on social media after the news broke:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng. The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka. pic.twitter.com/4mwCvSTvtn — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 2, 2021

Rest In Peace to the Legend Ryder Mofokeng. Thanks for him for contributing in building this bug brand and entertaining us. A true Khosi 4 Life. Love and Peace to the family 💛✌🏾🕊️ #Amakhosi4Life — Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) January 2, 2021

May the soul of Oom Ryder RIP pic.twitter.com/Qq201pfPoy —  Sliq Ric Thabo🇿🇦 (@ThaboInc) January 2, 2021

Rest In Peace 🕊️. Thank you for the good memories LEGEND,the longest serving captain rest easy 🙏 @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/3C8q2CtQqt — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) January 2, 2021

The most successful Johannes Ryder Mofokeng — mthetheleli sijaji (@mthethelelisij1) January 9, 2020

Condolences to his family and close friends.

History shows that he served the club with pride and immense respect! May his soul rest in peace! — Bongani Dlamini (@rhealJeff) January 2, 2021

May the legendary Ryder Mofokeng rest in eternal peace. He will forever be our legend. Viva — castro masumpa (@castromasumpa) January 2, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD