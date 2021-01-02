E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng has died

By SUNDAY WORLD
Johannes "Ryder" Mofokeng. Image: Kaizer Chiefs Facebook page.

Johannesburg – Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes “Ryder” Mofokeng has died, the club confirmed in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng,” the statement said.

“The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Robala ka kgotso Phoka.”


Mofokeng starred for Kaizer Chiefs during the team’s “golden era” in which he captained the club for 11 years and won 4 NPSL tittles and a quadruple in 1981.

South Africa’s minister, Fikile Mbalula shared a condolence post on Twitter after hearing the sad news.

Tributes for the legend poured in on social media after the news broke: 

 

 

 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Africa’s richest man has his backside exposed on social media

Johannesburg - Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dagnote, has set Twitter alight after an image of him was posted on the social media site exposing...
Read more
Breaking News

16 726 new Covid-19 cases reported and 418 more deaths

Johannesburg - As the world and the country celebrated the tick of the clock past midnight into a new day and a new year,...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.