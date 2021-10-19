Former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi granted R20,000 bail

Johannesburg- Former MEC of agriculture, land reform and environmental affairs, Mandla Msibi has been granted bail of R20 000 following his murder charges.

His co-accused were also granted bail.

The trio is accused of the murder of two people and the attempted murder of one.

During their last appearance, the whole court had to evacuate following a bomb scare.

Msibi said he was happy with the outcomes of his bail hearing.

The ANC in the province also removed him as elections manager and was replaced by former party MP Jabulani Mahlangu.

Earlier this week, Sunday World reported that Msibi had been warned to mind his language by Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane before being fired as agriculture, rural development, land, and environmental affairs MEC.

This followed a video in which Msibi was heard threatening would-be looters: “We will not hesitate to put a bullet in the forehead of a person that wants to disrupt the government.”

This was in the wake of upheavals triggered by former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration two months ago.

Speaking to Sunday World on behalf of the premier, her spokesperson Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni said Mtshweni-Tsipane had a heart-to-heart talk with Msibi in the wake of the July riots that left a death toll of more than 300 people.

Msibi’s remarks, which were widely circulated in a video that went viral on social media, had weighed heavily on the premier’s mind, forcing her to discuss the “unfortunate incident” with him.

“The premier engaged the MEC about some of the comments in the video, especially comments alluding to the perpetration of violence against would-be looters,” said Mkani-Mpolweni.

In the video, Msibi has seen warning would-be looters to ensure that their burial schemes are updated, which was a murder threat.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda