Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died, his party leader Bantu Holomisa has confirmed.

Holomisa in a tweet said Bobani had passed away this evening. “Our condolences to the family & friends. The UDM (United Democratic Movement) thanks his family for allowing him to contribute & build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities,” Homolisa said.

It was not immediately clear what had killed Bobani. However, he was admitted to hospital three weeks with COVID-19.

Coincidently, President Ramaphosa has warned that the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay was concerning.

“In the last week, the number of new cases in the province (Eastern Cape) was 50% higher than the week before. And the total number of new cases in the last 14 days was around 145% higher than the previous 14 days,” Ramaphosa said as he updated the nation on the virus.

“These increases are being driven by massive spikes in the Nelson Mandela Metro and the Sarah Baartman District in particular. For the last month, there has been a sustained upward increase in hospital admissions in the province…what we are witnessing in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us, that we cannot relax and we cannot be complacent.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo