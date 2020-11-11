E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died

By Kabelo Khumalo

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died, his party leader Bantu Holomisa has confirmed.

Holomisa in a tweet said Bobani had passed away this evening. “Our condolences to the family & friends. The UDM (United Democratic Movement) thanks his family for allowing him to contribute & build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities,” Homolisa said.

It was not immediately clear what had killed Bobani. However, he was admitted to hospital three weeks with COVID-19.


Coincidently, President Ramaphosa has warned that the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay was concerning.

“In the last week, the number of new cases in the province (Eastern Cape) was 50% higher than the week before. And the total number of new cases in the last 14 days was around 145% higher than the previous 14 days,” Ramaphosa said as he updated the nation on the virus.

“These increases are being driven by massive spikes in the Nelson Mandela Metro and the Sarah Baartman District in particular. For the last month, there has been a sustained upward increase in hospital admissions in the province…what we are witnessing in the Eastern Cape should be a wake-up call to all of us, that we cannot relax and we cannot be complacent.”

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died

Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died - just days before he was to complete his seven-year non-renewable term. Makwetu was born in Cape Town 54...
Read more
News

Mchunu welcomes probe into GEMS executive’s PhD qualification

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has welcomed the Government Employees Medical Scheme’s (GEMS) undertaking to validate the qualifications of an executive. This comes...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.