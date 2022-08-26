Former police assets seized in ‘blue lights’ case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA’s) asset forfeiture unit has seized the assets of SAPS officials implicated in wrongdoing in the controversial R191-million “Blue lights” tender.

Said NPA national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka on Friday: “Earlier today the appointed curator together with the sheriffs of the court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU [asset forfeiture unit] proceeded to certain residential addresses in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg to execute a provisional restraint order granted on August 18 2022 by the High Court in Johannesburg and identifies assets with an equitable value of R75 million.”

The assets seized include 19 immovable properties, 115 vehicles, and three trucks. Seboka said NPA would investigate further and possibly trace more assets.

According to Seboka, the case relates to a tender the police awarded to service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, to supply and fit blue lights and sirens to Gauteng police vehicles.

“The sole director of this entity is Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata. Manthata and his entity are accused in the criminal case which returns to court on November 2 2022. They are joined by several high-ranking officials who were in SAPS employ at the time. These include Johannes Kgomotso Phahlane – then the acting National Commissioner, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, James Ramanjalum, Deliwe Susan De Lange, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa and Bonang Christina Mgwenya.”

It is alleged that the accused ensured that the contract was awarded to Manthata’s business. Seboka said the contract, which was initially R65-million, ballooned to R121-million and that the accused were supposedly paid in cash.

“The officials, acting in concert, ensured that Manthata’s entity was awarded the contract and was paid approximately R65 million. This amount escalated to present-day estimates of R121 million. The SAPS officials were mostly rewarded with cash payments, which in several instances appear to have covered their monthly expenses, leaving their salaries largely intact. The evidence indicates that in certain instances, the reward was in the form of the purchase of luxury cars and expensive clothing and accessories paid for by Manthata.

“Investigations revealed that Manthata and certain of the SAPS officials were in constant communication during the procurement and payment process. The communications are linked to the withdrawal of substantial amounts in cash by Manthata and the cash received by the SAPS officials.”

Seboka added that the unit would proceed with an application to recover the siphoned funds.

“The head of AFU, Adv Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba, emphatically states that criminals, especially those who are engaged in corruption, will not be allowed to hold on to their ill-gotten gains and that property that is proceeds of crime, will be seized and forfeited.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author