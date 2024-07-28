Former president Jacob Zuma gets expelled from the ANC

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the party.

Zuma’s axing comes after the ANC had hauled him to a disciplinary hearing for starting the political party uMkhonto weSizwe in December.

Prejudicing integrity of ANC

“The charged member [Zuma] is found guilty of contravening Rule 25.17.17.4 of the ANC Constitution, read with subsection (2), for prejudicing the integrity or repute of the Organisation by acting in collaboration with a registered political party … the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party, which is not in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC.” read the verdict.

“The charged member is expelled from the ANC. The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal within 21 days,” read the statement.

The dismissal makes Zuma the first party’s former president to be booted out of the ANC. He is also the first former ANC president to start a political party to compete with the ANC in the elections.

Voting for MK Party

“On 16 December 2023 the charged member addressed a public meeting of the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party (MK Party) where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the African National Congress; said he would be voting for the MK Party in the 2024 General Election and disclosed that he was involved with the registration of the MK Party as a political party and gave it his blessing.

“On 29 January 2024 the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the charged member in terms of Rule 25.9 of the ANC Constitution, as it is empowered to do, and to suspend his membership.

He was found guilty of contravening Rule 25.17.17.4 of the ANC Constitution,

which reads, “acting on behalf of or in collaboration with the political organisation

or party other than an organisation or party in alliance with the ANC in a manner

contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content