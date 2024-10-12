Former Reserve Bank Governor Tito Mboweni has passed on.

Mboweni’s family announced on Saturday night that the former minister has departed from this world on Saturday night after short illness. He was 65.

The only ever bubbly politician served as minister of finance in the country under President Cyril Ramaphosa from 2018 to 2021.

Born in Tzaneen in Limpopo in 1959, the charismatic politician studied at the University of Limpopo, where he studied Bachelor of Commerce. However, due to his political involvement in the struggle, he could not finish his studies. He was forced to flee to Lesotho due to political turmoil and being pursued by the apartheid government in 1980.

Joined the ANC in exile

While in exile, Mboweni became actively involved in politics as he joined the ANC and became a freedom fighter.

The Mboweni family spokesperson, Alto Mboweni, said in the statement that he passed on after short illness at the Johannesburg hospital on Saturday night.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of Former Reserve Bank Governor and Minister of Finance Tito Titus Mboweni.

“The family is devastated by Governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness. He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones,” said the spokesperson.

Family requests privacy

The Mboweni family requested privacy at this difficult time as they come to terms with this enormous loss. The spokesperson also said more details regarding his funeral will be announced in the next few days.

The late politician also became a social media sensation through his culinary habits. He paraded on social media his love for fish and garlic, including chicken, which he would cook. This made him a social media sensation, with a huge following, boasting 1.5 million followers on X.

The Magoebaskloof prince also obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in economics and political science. These he acquired at the National University of Lesotho in 1985. He also obtained his Master of Arts in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia in England in 1988.

President Cyril Ramaphosa saddened by Mboweni’s passing

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep sadness at the passing of the former Reserve Bank governor, former and Labour and Finance Minister.

Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family and friends of the late politician.

Mboweni was the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999. This was in the Cabinet of Founding President Nelson Mandela.

He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999.

From 2018 to 2021, Mboweni served as Minister of Finance in the administration led by President Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said: “Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing at 65 comes as a shock.

“We have lost a leader and compatriot. A leader who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights.

“As Governor and Finance Minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation.

“Mboweni distinguished himself in different strategic roles in the private sector. And he was a flag bearer in global forums for our economy and developing economies more broadly.

“He conducted himself with expert rigour. While maintaining the personable touch that made him a social media star. And made him an ambassador for Modjadjiskloof’s culinary traditions.

“His passing is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula sends his condolences

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula also took to X to send his condolences. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Comrade Tito Mboweni. His passing is a profound loss for South Africa. He was a dedicated public servant who played a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic policies.

“As the former Minister of Finance and the first black Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Mboweni’s leadership, intellect, and unwavering commitment to the nation left an indelible mark on our country.”

He said Mboweni’s contribution to South Africa’s growth and stability will be remembered with gratitude.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time,” he said.

Minister Ronald Lamola pays tribute

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola also expressed his sorrow on Mboweni’s passing.

“Nothing could have prepared us for this immense loss. My heart aches for the family and loved ones of our dear comrade Tito Mboweni. His absence leaves a void that can never be filled. Tito’s legacy will inspire us forever. Rest in power, comrade. You will be deeply missed,” said Lamola.

