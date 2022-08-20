Former SANDF soldier detained in Zimbabwe for planning to commit robbery

Zimbabwean police this week confirmed that a former member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was arrested in Zimbabwe at Masvingo province for possession of an unlicenced Glock 17 pistol loaded with 11 rounds.

Fannie Frank Manzini (54) was arrested together with two Zimbabweans, Talkmore Maruva (38) and Jacob Gwenhamo (38). Police suspect that the trio was planning to commit armed robbery.

Manzini appeared before Chiredzi regional magistrate Judith Zuyu on Monday, facing one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of contravening section 29 (i) (a) of the Immigration Act chapter 04.02 for entering Zimbabwe without a valid travel document.

Police spokesperson Rex Mphisa said on August 12 2022, at around 5pm, police at Ngundu received a tipoff that two men were armed and intending to commit robbery at Ngundu.

Police then made a follow-up and waylaid the two at Delta Beverages at Ngundu and arrested them.

They were found in possession of a Glock 17×19 mm Calibre Austria pistol loaded with 11 rounds.

Zuyu remanded the two in custody and advised them to apply for bail at the high court.

