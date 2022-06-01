Former spy boss Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Ramaphosa

Former Spy Boss Arthur Fraser has laid criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Rosebank Police Station on Wednesday.

The charges emanate from the alleged theft of over four million US dollars allegedly concealed at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa was in cahoots with “criminals” who were colluding with his domestic workers.

Said Fraser in a statement on Wednesday: “The President concealed the crime from the South African Police Service and/or South African Revenue Service (SARS*) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence. The evidence I provide shows that the said burglary took place on 9 February 2020. This conduct of the President and those involved constitutes a breach of, infer alia, the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, No. 121 of 1998 (POCA*) and the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act No. 12 of 2004 (“the Corruption Act*).”

“The details of the charges and the supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names are contained in my statement filed with the Rosebank Police Station,” he added.

Ramaphosa faces charges including defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, and bribery.

“I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour, I also trust that the President will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property,” concluded Fraser.

