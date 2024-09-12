Four more die after consuming methylated spirit in Sekhukhune

The recent deaths of its youth who died after ingesting methylated spirits in a desperate attempt to get drunk have devastated a community in Limpopo.

In the close-knit village of Mphanama outside Jane Furse in the Sekhukhune region, the trend of consuming denatured alcohol is common among people who cannot afford to buy alcohol.

However, the past few days have recorded four deaths after a drinking binge that devastated the entire community.

In 2021, four young men also died after drinking methylated spirit.

The spirit is mixed with unknown concoctions, and the end products go by popular names such as “Apollo and Taiwan”.

The toxic homebrew concoction is easy to access.

Plea to government

A community elder, Letsatsi Kgaphola, said the prevalence of this substance is putting the youth in a hazardous situation.

“We are in grave danger as we see the tragic deaths of our young ones. They are addicted to consuming spirits, and this is worrying,” said Kgaphola.

“We are calling on the government to intervene and address this matter urgently. If needs be, methylated spirit should no longer be sold at Mphanama.”

The family of Mohlakane Phogole, who recently lost a son and his nephew as a result of the mixture, is the one most affected.

The distraught father said action is needed urgently to prevent further tragic deaths.

Phogole said: “I am making a passionate plea to the youth of this village to stop drinking this poisonous substance.

“I have witnessed first-hand experience because I have already lost my nephew in 2021 and now is my own son.

“We just hope that this plea we are making to these boys does not fall on deaf ears.”

Covid-19 pandemic

Mmamakgane Matjeding said her family is among those who have lost a loved one.

She said her cousin started drinking homemade brews at the peak of the Covid-19, as alcohol sales were prohibited.

Matjeding said: “The tendency to drink these homemade brews became uncontrollable. We were not too worried when he was smoking dagga and drinking sorghum beer.

“However, when he started drinking these toxic concoctions, we quickly warned him of the health hazards he was going to face.

“He continued drinking methylated spirit more alarmingly, to the extent of hiding it from because one of the brothers uses it after shaving his head.

“Once he drank the spirit and suddenly started vomiting profusely. We tried to rush him to the hospital, but he died before we could arrive.”

