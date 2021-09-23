Four Western Cape Matric pupils rob Bolt driver

Johannesburg- Four Western Cape matric pupils were arrested after they robbed a 50-year-old Bolt driver last week.

The four knife-wielding pupils were arrested at Vista High School, in class but are now out on bail.

The bolt driver has been left traumatized after the incident after the four matric pupils allegedly beat him up and stole all of his valuables.

According to the Daily Voice the Bolt driver who wishes not to share his name fearing for his life said the suspects were granted bail at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Explaining what transpired the driver said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon, where he got a request for a trip from the Cape Town CBD to Khayelitsha.

“I was skeptical but when I saw it was school children, I thought it was fine.

“During the trip they told me they are writing exams and need to go to a friend’s house to study.”

Upon being told to end the trip in Khayelitsha, whilst on his phone, the pupils then got out and shouted that he must give them his phone and that’s where knives came out and they tried to stab him.

“They kicked and hit me and I gave my phone, my wallet and they took the car keys and ran into Llitha Park. They threw the keys in the sand and I ran to get it and drove away.”

The Bolt driver then reported the case at the Khayelitsha police station but also went to the boys school the next day. He told the principal what happened was told to come back at 10am as they were writing exams.

“I came back with the police and the principal made all the children take off their masks and I identified two of them. The two told the police who their friends were and during a search, they found knives again on them,” he said. The pupils were arrested, later received bail and are expected to complete their examinations. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here. Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma