Franchise gives unemployed township youth work experience

The official unemployment rate in South Africa was 32.1% as of the third quarter of 2024. This marked the first decline in a year, and a drop from the second quarter’s rate of 33.5%.

According to Tasty Gallos CEO Muhammad Gutta, this is a testament to businesspeople who are prepared to offer young, inexperienced South Africans living in the townships an opportunity.

Fast-food chain growing rapidly since launch

Gutta’s Tasty Gallo group is a fast-food restaurant chain that specialises in chicken. The company was founded months prior to the Covid-19 outbreak and had to shut down.

“That took a huge knock on us as a business, because we had just started. But as soon as we were allowed to open, the business boomed. We opened stores of our own and we had franchises as well. So far, we have been reaping good rewards,” said Gutta.

He further shared that the business now has over 30 stores throughout Gauteng and others in Botswana.

Uses ward councillors to recruit unemployed youth

“We are planning to be a countrywide business because this is a proudly South African brand that feeds South Africans and prioritises the employment of South Africans first.

“The employment process is simple. We want young people who live in townships. And we usually get them through ward councillors. It is not about the experience they have, because we train them and keep them,” he added.

Despite the oversaturation of the food business, particularly in chicken, Gutta is unfazed. He claimed that they take advantage of affordability, given the country’s economic situation.

Over 250 township youngsters’ lives changed

“We had to make sure that our menu is inclusive and caters for single, small groups and families. A good tasty meal but affordable. The overall number of the people we have employed is over 250. This is excluding distribution, manufacturing plant, logistics and more.”

Bongeka Mfeka, one of the store employees, said her family life changed after she started working. She said she has found purpose with what she does.

“Tasty Gallos has changed my life by giving me an opportunity to grow and thrive. It’s not just a job. It’s a place where I’ve found purpose and pride in being part of something bigger. I’m truly grateful,” said Mfeka.

