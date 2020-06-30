Fraudster nabbed

A 39-year old woman has been nabbed by police for fraud charges of over R 1.2 million in KwaZulu Natal.

She is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court tomorrow on six counts of fraud.

Police officers from the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit behind the arrest discovered that a number of people had opened several fraud cases against her.

She was arrested yesterday at Effingham in Durban.

“Her arrest came after a number of people opened cases of fraud after they were defrauded to the tune of R1.2 million. It is alleged that between September 2018 and October 2019, the suspect would falsely advertise flats for sale. She would promise to facilitate the whole process of buying a property to people interested in buying flats,” said Durban police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“Her modus operandi was to request them to deposit large sums of cash into her bank account in order to secure a flat. She would prepare false contract documents to be signed by the applicants. She was operating in Lamontville, Berea, Umbilo, KwaMakhutha and Isipingo. The suspect previously worked for an estate agency, where she was responsible for managing rentals for flat owners,” Gwala.

Nokuthula Zwane