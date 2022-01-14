Fraudulent pastor arrested for allegedly defrauding church members

Johannesburg – A Limpopo pastor has been arrested after allegedly defrauding church members in Bloemfontein, Free State with large sums of money.

According to Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Christopher Singo, he says the 47-year-old Nicholas Mgiba allegedly promised his victims high returns on investments – which led to them investing large sums of money.

One of the victims, together with family members, invested a total of R276 000 from January until April 2018.

Mgiba appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court this week, on Wednesday, on allegations of investment fraud. “During November 2017, Mgiba was invited to a church service by one of the prospective investors where he presented a forex investment scheme to the congregants, said Singo.

“In the presentation, Mgiba stated that he was a Chief Executive Officer of Merger Chen Solutions and a pastor in Phalaborwa,” he said.

Singo explained that the victims received no return on their investment, when a follow-up was made it was realised that the scheme was fraudulent.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation which culminated in the arrest of Mgiba on 5 January 2022 by the police,” added Singo

The court case against an alleged investment schemer will take place on January 28 before the Bloemfontein Regional Court. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author