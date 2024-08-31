Free State premier eats humble pie after court order

Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae has been forced to send the head of department (HOD) of the department of human settlements back to her portfolio.

Letsoha-Mathae, who defied a court order that was brought against her and Tumelo Phahlo, who was moved from the department of social development to human settlements by the premier herself.

Irrational decision by swapping HODs

However, following a court order, she was forced to rescind her decision to swap HODs in these two departments.

The premier allegedly made an irrational decision by swapping HODs. The two HODs were Mosa Masitha of human settlements and Phahlo of social development. This while their contracts stated that they would work in their portfolios without being reshuffled.

However, Letsoha-Mathae woke up one day and reshuffled HODs from various departments without consultation.

Based on her actions, Masitha took her to court and emerged victorious. But the premier later cocked a snook on the court order.

Last week, Letsoha-Mathae and Phahlo were found guilty of contempt of court. They will be appearing in the Bloemfontein High Court to be sentenced on Thursday.

Buckled under pressure

Buckling from pressure, Letsoha-Mathae sent Masitha back to human settlements on August 23. She removed Phahlo from the department and sent him back to social development.

In a letter that Sunday World has seen, the premier had appointed one N. Ntombela as an acting HOD of social development. This effective from August 23 to September 20. Reason being that Phahlo would not be available during that period.

In her letter, Letsoha-Mathae wrote: “I have appointed Ms. N. Ntombela as acting HOD: Department of Social Development from 23 August 2024 to 20 September 2024, as the current HOD of the department, Adv. TJ Phahlo will not be available during this period.”

Masitha back at old job

Masitha confirmed that she was back in the human settlements department as an HOD.

Insiders within the province said that the premier’s stubbornness had made her realise that she cannot undermine courts.

“MaQueen thought that since she was the premier, she was above law. She believed that people are scared of her as she was a premier. Now she is walking on eggshells as many people see her as a disruptor of progress,” said a source.

