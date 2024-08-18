News

Free State premier in staffing mess 

By Bongani Mdakane
Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae Officially Sworn In As New Free State Premier
BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA ? JUNE 14: Incoming Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae at the official inauguration of the Free State Provincial Legislature on June 14, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Letsoha-Mathae becomes the fifth female premier since the dawn of democracy in the province. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae is in hot water for ignoring a Free State High Court order to let Mosa Masitha keep her position as head of department (HoD) of human settlements. 

Letsoha-Mathae removed Masitha as HoD and replaced her with Tumelo Phahlo in July. Phahlo is the former HoD of social development and he was moved to human settlements, while Masitha was taken to social development. 

