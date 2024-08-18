Free State premier in staffing mess 

Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae is in hot water for ignoring a Free State High Court order to let Mosa Masitha keep her position as head of department (HoD) of human settlements.

Letsoha-Mathae removed Masitha as HoD and replaced her with Tumelo Phahlo in July. Phahlo is the former HoD of social development and he was moved to human settlements, while Masitha was taken to social development.

