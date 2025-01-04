Free State woman arrested for alleged murder of husband

Detectives in the Free State have arrested a 37-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her husband after he was shot and killed in the Naledi section of Bohlokong, Bethlehem, on January 1, 2025.

According to police information, on January 1, at about 8.20pm, local police were patrolling the Naledi section. During this patrol, which was for crime prevention purposes, police came across the body of a man lying in the street with bullet wounds to his face.

Body identified by family

“He was identified by family. The motive behind the murder is not known yet, but a case of murder is being investigated. The suspect has been charged and will appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 January 2025. She… will face a charge of conspiracy to murder,” the SAPS said in a statement.

In a separate incident, Phuthaditjhaba police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kudumane Village in Qwaqwa. He was nabbed for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition following a tip-off from community members.

It is alleged that on January 1, 2025 at about 7.30pm, police attended to a complaint at Thaba di Mmele Initiation School. The school is based at Kudumane Village. And the complaint was about a person who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Suspect arrested for illegal firearm

“The police responded on 2 January 2025 at about 01am with a surprise visit to the initiation school. They found a group of men seated on a rock. When approached, one person amongst the group ran away carrying a bag and threw it on the ground. He was pursued by police and later caught by some of the men from the same group.

“The bag was searched, and a rusty shotgun with no serial number and bullet was found. It was seized by police as an exhibit. A case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition is being investigated,” the SAPS said.

The 28-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content