Funeral services for musos Shebeleza, Khumalo under way

The funeral service for the two music veterans who died in the same week is already under way.

Winnie Khumalo died on 7 January after a short illness and Doc Shebeleza two days later after a long illness.

Both will be laid to rest today, Saturday 18 January at Westpark Cemetery.

In fact, the two funeral services are already underway.

Family has a private service at home

Winnie’s mortal remains arrived at her home in Soweto at 7:00am where a short service for the family was held.

Around 8:10am her remains were taken to the Protea Glen Multipurpose Centre for the public memorial service.

Media personality Sabelo ‘Ntombeningi’ Sithole started the tributes as programme director.

She vomited blood

The businessman, who was also Winnie’s friend, said Khumalo vomited blood then was gone.

“We are here to send off a legend, a person who was a mother, a sister. We are here to pay our last respects to her. She called me two hours before she passed on. We had a brief chat and two hours later I received a call to rush to her house. Apparently she vomited blood and she was gone.”

He also described her as a true disciplinarian.

Relative Lindani Khumalo will speak on behalf of the family with her children, Thando and Rethabile Khumalo also expected to say a word for their mother.

The who’s who of the industry to make an appearance

Other speakers on programme include Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, Khumalo’s neighbour Vusi Kunene, local councillor Bawinile Magwaza, close family friend and music veteran Chicco Twala, her friends Mambatho and Khanyo Maphumulo, industry friends Vusiswa and DJ Zinhle, cultural and creative industry representative Thobela Dlamini and former head of SABC1 Uyanda Mbuli.

Musicians, Kholeka Sosibo, Xoli Mncwango, Putuma Tisa, Nokwazi Dlamini, Khulekani Chili and Naledi Aphiwe will perform.

Doc Shebeleza’s funeral service has already started at the Old Apostolic church in Fairland, Johannesburg.

