New Galaxy Z Flip 6 good companion for content creators

In an era when everything is done on smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the latest gadgets to be released by the international electronics company. The device is quite costly as it ranges between R24,000 – R26,000 depending on the space you require, which can either be 128GB or 256GB.

I had the pleasure of reviewing the phone for a couple of weeks and the experience was nothing short of amazing. The device comes with an ejection pin, a data cable but does not include a travel adapter.

Faster operation

The device is not much of a major upgrade compared to its predecessor. I must say though that it is faster, has more RAM, packs a larger battery, and comes with a significantly better camera setup and is a great option, whether you are upgrading from an older Flip or buying your first foldable.

Although we live in a world advanced in technology, the Z Flip 6 is not free of bugs and glitches. Notification delays are a problem on many new phones, and the Z Flip 6 is no exception. Notifications on the cover screen’s always-on display are dim and unreadable.

With the AI-powered Photo Ambient, a wallpaper is able to change in real-time based on the time of day and weather.

Content creators will enjoy this

The flexcam offers the most versatile camera experience and unlocks new creative options. This is ideal for anyone who enjoys content creation. The same can be said about the new auto zoom which can find the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustment.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimised for portability, but offers a range of new customisation and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment.

The Flex window provides access to Samsung Health updates and notifications and also allows you to select the next track you want to listen to on your music widget.

As a journalist I enjoyed using the voice recorder, the recordings were crisp and the device blocks out unnecessary noise. I also enjoyed using the suggested replies feature for chat-assist. It was able to suggest replies to messages with or without network connection but this was a problem for vernac only English worked well.

