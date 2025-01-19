Gallants ordered to pay  Sinky Mnisi R1.7 m for unfair dismissal

Revered football administrator Sinky Mnisi, who was red carded by Marumo Gallants after his failed sangoma-sponsored bid to propel the team to the premiership league, has scored a R1.7 -million windfall for unfair dismissal.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that the National Soccer League (NSL) and the South African Football Association (Safa) have issued an award to deduct R1.7- million from Leruma United FC and pay it to Mnisi.

This after the two soccer bodies ruled that he was unfairly dismissed by Gallants last year.

Gallants, who were plying their trade in the First Division, bought PSL outfit Moroka Swallows and sold its status to United, hence the money was docked from the latter’s grant.

