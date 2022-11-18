Gang-related incidents on the increase in schools countrywide

The Department of Basic Education has received a total of 411 gang-related incidents in schools across the country since the beginning of the year.

This was revealed by Minister Angie Motshekga in response to a parliamentary question.

Motshekga said the department has trained schools on the implementation of the National School Safety Framework (NSSF), a guiding framework in addressing all forms of violence in schools, including gang-related incidents.

“Bullying and physical fights committed by gangsters in schools are influenced by social issues originating in the communities and spilling over to the schools,” said Motshekga.

“In addition, gangsterism in some schools is also influenced by faction fighting between learners from different villages. This form of gangsterism is common in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Furthermore, gangsterism is closely linked to drug peddling in schools.”

She said the department has empowered schools to develop and implement codes of conduct for learners, noting that the codes of conduct enable schools to address ill-discipline related to gangsterism, such as bullying, physical and verbal assaults, as well as the selling and distribution of drugs, truancy and theft in schools.

The department has also established protocol with the SA Police Service to address crime and violence in schools, including gang violence. The protocol has enabled all schools to be linked to their local police stations.

“The SAPS conducts searches and seizures in schools, and conducts crime awareness campaigns in schools. Regularly, schools work with SAPS, local community police forums and social workers to address gangsterism-related issues.

“Regular searches and seizures of illegal drugs and weapons are done in schools and anti-gangsterism campaigns, in collaboration with the Department of Social Development and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, are conducted in schools.”

Just this week, a grade 11 learner at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, was stabbed to death during an argument between a group of teenage boys outside the school premises on Thursday.

The police, who are investigating allegations that the stabbing might be related to gangsterism, have since arrested a 21-year-old fellow learner and charged him with murder. He is expected to appear in court soon.

