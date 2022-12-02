Gang unit corners suspect who killed Cape Town policeman

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile has conveyed his condolences to the family of slain Constable Ashwin Petro, who was killed in cold blood.

The on-duty Petro was shot and killed during an altercation with a suspect in Parkwood, Cape Town on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said Petro and his partner were following up on information about an armed suspect in the area. During an altercation, Petro sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. His partner escaped unharmed.

A gang unit hunted down the suspected, aged 42, who was cornered at his hideout in Ravensmead late on Thursday night.

“The pistol he stole during the altercation with SAPS [SA Police Service] members was found in his possession and confiscated,” said the police in a statement.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed by the Hawks investigators, while the suspect’s court appearance is being scheduled for Monday in Wynberg.”

