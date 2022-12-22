Garankuwa man in custody for girlfriend’s murder

The Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court has postponed the murder case against Gopolang Alfred More, accused of killing his girlfriend, to 25 March 2023 for further investigations.

The 27-year-old was charged with murder after he allegedly killed his 26-year-old girlfriend Mariam Makane, in front of her three-year-old son.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the accused had picked up his girlfriend and son on Sunday, 18 December 2022, from her home in Mamelodi.

It’s believed that the deceased had a restraining order against the accused. More allegedly drove with them to a graveyard in Ga-Rankuwa, where he stabbed her several times with a bottle in the presence of their child and left her there.

More then drove to his home, allegedly with bloodied clothes, and left the child with his brother.

He allegedly confessed to killing the child’s mother before leaving the child. The matter was reported to the police, and he was arrested on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

More will remain in police custody until the next court appearance.

