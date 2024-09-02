Gauteng aims to breathe life back into decaying CBDs  

Gauteng has seen massive deterioration of its cities’ and towns’ central business districts (CBDs) over the years.

As a result of this, most upmarket shops and offices have relocated to more attractive shopping centres and office parks in decentralised locations, reducing the amount of business done in traditional central city areas.

The Gauteng provincial government is determined to turn things around for its inner cities.

During his State of the Province Address on August 15, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that his government was expanding its policy of prioritising township and informal settlement development to include CBDs.

He said the provincial government was working on transforming all strategic CBDs into dynamic urban centres, driving the broader economic development of Gauteng.

In collaboration with the City of Joburg, the seat of the Gauteng administration, Gauteng will kickstart this important initiative in the centre of Johannesburg to unlock significant economic opportunities, including attracting investment and business, to boost tourism, support SMMEs, enhance real estate values and improve infrastructure, thus creating much needed jobs.

We commend Transnet for deciding to relocate back to the Joburg CBD in the spirit of revitalisation of the area. Transnet vacated its offices in the Calton Centre in 2018.

The rail company’s return complements the provincial government’s work and will inject the required vitality into the regeneration process.

Transnet has further committed R460-million to the rehabilitation of one of its office buildings in Rissik Street, upgrading it to A-grade status.

Other interventions include the repurposing of the Carlton Hotel for housing in collaboration with the Johannesburg Housing Development Agency and the provincial Department of Human Settlements.

Lesufi said the current state of the Johannesburg CBD was an embarrassment.

He added that efforts to breathe life back into the heart of Johannesburg needed the collaboration of all stakeholders, including residents.

For its part, the Gauteng government will establish a CBD forum, which includes civil society, property developers and property owners.

All relevant organisations will be represented in this forum. In addition, government will convene a summit on the Johannesburg CBD this month.

Also, Gauteng intends to beef up safety and security in the CBD by deploying law enforcement officers on the ground.

Inner city decay is a global phenomenon and only intentional intervention such as that taken by the Gauteng government can aid rejuvenation. Successful cases around the world should serve as inspiration.

• Dlamini is a communicator in the Gauteng office of the premier

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content