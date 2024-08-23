Gauteng beefs up tender processes in memory of Babita Deokaran

The Gauteng government says it has strengthened its procurement processes in the supply chain management department in memory of slain government whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

It said some of these measures include new rules. The provincial treasury will review procurement at the health department valued between R500, 000 and R1-million before purchase orders are issued.

Another measure is that employees in the higher echelons of the department are required to disclose their financial interests every two years.

Killed after flagging irregularities in tender payments

The department unveiled these measures on Friday. This marked three years since Deokaran’s assassination outside her home. She was killed after flagging irregularities relating to tender payments worth approximately R850-million.

These payments were made to service providers conducting business with Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

Deokaran was the Chief Director for Financial Accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health. She was shot and killed outside her Johannesburg south home as she came home from dropping her child off at school.

The provincial government called upon law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice prevails.

“Babita’s passing highlighted the urgency to tighten compliance processes. To also

enforce ethical governance within the public sector.

Ethical governance within public sector

“Gauteng government has since taken measures to strengthen procurement and review the Supply Chain Management (SCM) policy,” said Gauteng government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

“A new Request for Quote (RFQ) pre-compliance checklist has been introduced. This checklist is to ensure adherence with SCM processes. Quotation Adjudication Committees have been established in each health facility for oversight. They relate to procurement between R2,001 and R1-million.

“All employees are required to complete an online …ethics course by October 2024. This is in an effort to ensure that an ethical public service is institutionalised.

Lifestyle audits, declarations

“Employees appointed at level 9 and 10 are also required to disclose their financial interest every two years. As part of recruitment process, newly appointed designated employees in all categories must disclose interest. This must be …done 30 days after assumption of duty,” said Mhaga.

He said the Gauteng provincial government will continue to institute measures to root out corruption.

“The life of Ms Deokaran will continue to serve as a reminder for the Gauteng

government. A reminder to fight corruption and ensure clean governance. May her soul continue resting in peace,” said Mhaga.

DA Gauteng leader and member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, Solly Msimanga, welcomed the measures. He said more needs to be done to deal with corruption.

“We welcome the initiative, but the proof will be in the implementation. These [measures] are just a little thing.

Gauteng DA wants more action on corruption

“More still needs to be done. We have called for lifestyle audits of senior government officials and political heads. This includes the MECs.

“There should be protection by government given to whistle-blowers. This is so that they can be able to expose the rot in government, corruption and maladministration,” said Msimanga.

Police arrested six men for her murder in 2021. The men pleaded guilty to the murder after they entered into a plea agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2023.

They are Phakamani Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Mazibuko. They were all handed different prison sentences for Deokaran’s murder.

Hadebe and Mbhele were sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment for the murder. Radebe and Mazibuko were sentenced to 15 years each for the murder. Ndlovu was sentenced to six years in jail for the murder.

Dladla was sentenced to eight years for the murder. He also got seven years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Dladla is serving a total 15-year sentence concurrently for all charges.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content