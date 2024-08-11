Gauteng education extends deadline for online applications

Parents who have yet to apply for spaces to study in the upcoming 2025 academic term have two days two do so.

The department announced on Sunday that, due to unexpected technical glitches on its website, the application deadline has been extended to August 14.

Data centre glitches.

“This extension follows the State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA) upgrade of its Data Centre electrical infrastructure, which necessitated a complete shutdown of all applications and equipment at the SITA Centurion Data Centre on 8 August 2024,” the department said.

The maintenance resulted in the online admissions system being temporarily inaccessible to those intending to apply.

“The restoration of all equipment and services at the Data Centre is scheduled for 11 August 2024. The Online Admissions application period was initially set to close on 12 August 2024,” further stated the department.

The extension was granted to accommodate those affected by this downtime.

High pressure areas

The department also noted that it had identified a number of high-pressure areas where schools received an overwhelming number of applications, saying it exceeded the capacity of learners that they can accommodate.

Approximately 840/1403 primary schools registered

more applicants than the available capacity; and approximately 310/660 secondary schools registered more applicants than the available capacity.

“Applicants who cannot be accommodated in schools that have reached capacity will be transferred to the next closest school with available space

The online system is expected to be accessible from Monday onwards using: www.gdeadmissions.gov.za

