Gauteng education MEC shattered by grade 7 boy’s alleged suicide

Newly elected Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane is saddened by the death of a grade 7 learner from Avantè Primary School in Randfontein who allegedly died by suicide.

“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family and school community at large for their loss. As a department, we are shattered by this incident,” said Chiloane, who is expected to visit the home of the 12-year-old boy on Friday.

Chiloane further called on all the learners who may be experiencing personal difficulties to reach out to support systems that are readily available at schools.

The boy’s death, which happened as the country is observing mental health awareness month, took place after a counselling session with him over his wellbeing in September, said the department.

The department said its psychological unit has partnered with Vuka Ukhanye, a non-government organisation, and other local support systems to individually debrief and counsel learners.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author