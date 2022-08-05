Gauteng education records about 600 000 successful applications

About 600 000 online applications for grade 1 and 8 have been processed within a space of over two weeks, the Gauteng education department said on Friday, noting that it is currently sitting on 595 919 applications for both grades.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said despite the system crashing within hours of opening for applications in July, it has since improved, and added that many people in the province are now making use of it.

“The existence of this system has saved many parents a lot of time and resources required when applying for their children,” Lesufi said on Friday.

“In the past, parents needed to travel and wait in long queues at schools to apply. Now, with the online admissions system, parents merely use their smartphones or computer wherever they are to apply for their children in under 20 minutes.”

The 2023 online registration process for public schools’ placement went live on July 22 and will close on August 19. The parents and guardians who are still experiencing difficulties with the online system have been urged to either use WhatsApp 060 891 0361 or call on 0800 000 789.

