Gauteng Government opens newly built Greenspark Clinic

Johannesburg – Premier David Makhura, Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi, and Infrastructure Development MEC, Tasneem Motara opened a newly built Greenspark Clinic in Merafong, West Rand on Wednesdayy.

The Gauteng Government stated in a statement that R80 million was invested in the building of the clinic as part of its plan to revitalise health infrastructure and improve the quality of health care services in the province.

According to the statement, the clinic has been identified as a rollout area that forms part of the National Health Insurance (NHI) pilot phase.

It is situated in the outskirts of Forcheville town in Merafong, West Rand.

The Gauteng government explained that the clinic is set to cater to the community of Greenspark, Plakkers informal settlement, and surrounding farms, “It will render several health services, including antenatal care, chronic diseases, minor ailments, mental healthcare services, oral health services amongst others”.

Furthermore, according to the statement, the clinic comprises other supporting facilities, which include a caretaker house, ablution block, soccer field, general store, electrical battery room, gas bottle store, generator store, and pump house amongst others. The design of the clinic was developed from the clinic prototype designs that were provided by the Department of Infrastructure Development and was approved by the Health Department.

At the opening ceremony, Premier Makhura said, “Building new clinics, upgrading existing health care facilities, provision of personnel, equipment, medicine, and transport, are all part and parcel of improving health service delivery in the province. In addition to building new clinics, the government is working hard to improve the quality of care that is provided within all our health care facilities.

“This is in line with our Growing Gauteng Together 2030 plan which aims to ensure that we have 24-hour services in all 32 community health centres to improve the patient experience. We will also ensure that by 2025, all patient medical records are digitised.”

In addition, Makhura urged community members to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death in the event one contracts the coronavirus. The chances of a vaccinated person going to the hospital after contracting coronavirus are very low,” said Makhura.

During the construction of the clinic, people in the area benefited from skills training and employment through the EPWP beneficiary programme. A number of job opportunities were also created.

