Gauteng MEC Hlophe mourns passing of legendary actor Patrick Shai

Johannesburg – Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Shai family and his friends, after he passed away.

The veteran actor, who became a household name by portraying the character “Nkwesheng” from the 80s series “Bophelo Ke Sephekgo, passed away in his Dobsonville, Soweto home on Saturday.

Hlophe said, she learnt with shock and deep sadness of the passing of one of South Africa’s legendary actor Patrick Shai.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick Shai who was not only a talented actor but was also a gender-based violence activist who founded the Khuluma Ndoda forum.

The Creative Industries has lost a giant and the anti- gender- based violence movement has lost an activist,” she said.

Tributes have since poured in for the late Shai.

