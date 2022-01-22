REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lifestyle

Gauteng MEC Hlophe mourns passing of legendary actor Patrick Shai

By Thomas Lethoba
The late South African legendary actor Patrick Shai. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg – Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Shai family and his friends, after he passed away.

The veteran actor, who became a household name by portraying the character “Nkwesheng” from the 80s series “Bophelo Ke Sephekgo, passed away in his Dobsonville, Soweto home on Saturday.

Hlophe said, she learnt with shock and deep sadness of the passing of one of South Africa’s legendary actor Patrick Shai.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Patrick Shai who was not only a talented actor but was also a gender-based violence activist who founded the Khuluma Ndoda forum.

The Creative Industries has lost a giant and the anti- gender- based violence movement has lost an activist,” she said.

Tributes have since poured in for the late Shai.

Also read: South Africans share heartfelt condolences following passing of veteran actor Patrick Shai

Also read: Patrick Shai commits suicide

Also read: Patrick Shai apologizes to Cassper after hurling insults about rapper’s mother

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes