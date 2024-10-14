Gauteng ropes in armed escorts to beef up matric exam security

The Gauteng department of education has implemented high security measures to minimise cheating during the upcoming matric exams.

Matome Chiloane, the Gauteng MEC for education, sports, arts, culture, and recreation, revealed this information on Monday.

“All high-level security mechanisms remain in place and have been augmented to mitigate any question paper leakages, including strict adherence to security norms and standards

prescribed by both the GDE [Gauteng department of education] and the DBE​ [Department of Basic Education] for national examinations.

“The department has appointed service providers to augment security in districts; these include armed escorts, response units, and CCTV cameras for the duration of the examination,” said Chiloane.

The 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matriculation exams commence next week Monday on October 21 and end on November 28.

Chiloane was providing an update on the province’s state of readiness for the upcoming 2024 NSC examinations, as well as an overview of Grade 1 and 8 learner placements. Chiloane provided the update at Edenvale Secondary School.

He said the Gauteng education department has registered a total of 1 035 examination centres to administer the 2024 NSC examinations.

Designated centres

Chiloane said the 1035 examination centres include 669 public centres, 237 independent centres, 91 part-time centres, and 38 designated centres.

A total of 189 693 candidates in Gauteng will sit for the 2024 grade 12 matriculation examinations, less than the number that sat for the 2023 exams.

A total of 191 candidates in Gauteng sat for the 2023 NSC grade 12 matriculation examinations.

From the 189 639 candidates that the Gauteng province has registered to write their 2024 matric exams, 136 051 are full-time candidates and 53 642 are part-time or repeat candidates.

Chiloane said the department has appointed 10 712 markers for the exams. Chiloane said the markers will be conducting their duties at a total of 18 marking centres.

Chiloane said the early marking session will be from November 14 to November 25, and the main marking session from December 1 to December 16.

The ministerial release of the 2024 NSC results will take place on January 15, 2025.

The following day, January 16, 2025, matriculation pupils will collect their statements of results available at their schools.

Gauteng’s class of 2023 achieved a matric pass rate of 85.4%, which was the third highest in the country.

Cellphones, smart wristwatches

Chiloane said cellphones and (smart) wristwatches are banned from the exams to prevent digital cheating. He said advanced scanners introduced in 2023 reduce the risk of smuggling devices.

He said extra invigilators and monitors are assigned to high-risk exam centres to ensure strict supervision.

“With all the support provided and measures set in place, we are certain that the Matric Class of 2024 will ensure that Gauteng continues to excel in its education.

“The DBE commended Gauteng for its level of readiness, innovations implemented, and progress made regarding its preparations for the 2024 NSC examinations.​

“We wish for our matriculants to stay focused, lock in, and do exceptionally in their exams,” said Chiloane.

State of readiness report

Last month, the DBE announced that it was ready to start with the final matriculation exams, and it said all systems are in place for it to administer the 2024 NSC grade 12 matriculation examinations.

The department briefed the portfolio committee on basic education last month on a preliminary report.

The report was regarding the state of readiness for this year’s grade 12 final examinations.

“There are 55, 053 markers appointed, who will be stationed at 188 marking centres. The results will be released to candidates on 16 January 2025.

“The minister will announce the results on 15 January 2024,” said Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to the portfolio committee.

