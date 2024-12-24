Gauteng to monitor high-risk routes for pedestrian fatalities

The Gauteng Traffic Police will intensify patrols and enforcement operations on several routes due to a high number of pedestrian fatalities.

These routes will be closely monitored to ensure the safety of pedestrians and reduce road fatalities. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations.

The routes include:

•N1 Freeway (Pretoria to Polokwane): Between Sefako Makgatho and Hammanskraal off-ramps;

•R80 Mabopane Freeway: Between Rosslyn and Soshanguve off-ramps;

•N4 Freeway (Pretoria to Mpumalanga): Between Watermeyer off-ramp and Solomon Mahlangu Drive;

•N1 South: From Freedom Park to Orange Farm;

•N12 West: Towards Westonaria;

•R21: From Olifantsfontein to Boksburg.

Five injured in Free State crash

Meanwhile, in Xhariep District, Free State, an early morning incident on the N6 highway left multiple people injured after a light motor vehicle overturned. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30am on December 24, 2024. This was on the N6 highway, approximately 5km from Reddersburg to Bloemfontein.

According to reports, the vehicle overturned, resulting in five people being injured. One of the passengers, a pregnant female, sustained moderate injuries. Two passengers sustained minor injuries, while two others refused treatment and transportation. The injured were transported to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein for further medical attention.

Emergency services, including EMS, SAPS, and Provincial Traffic, responded to the scene to assist with the incident. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution when traveling on the roads, especially during the festive season. To adhere to road safety guidelines to prevent such incidents.

Interprovincial roadblock near Kimberley

The Free State MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport (CSR&T) Jabu Mbalula attended a successful roadblock on the N8 near Kimberly.

The MEC was joined by the Premier of the Free State Province, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae.

The roadblock was part of the Festive Season Plan, aimed at ensuring that everyone arrives safely to their final destinations.

Free State Provincial Traffic Management organised the roadblock and was in conjuction with Kimberly Law Enforcement since the two provinces are sharing borders.

During the operation, 580 vehicles were stopped. 75 fines were issued. It was also discovered that 18 vehicles had expired discs and five motorists were driving without a driving licence.

Four vehicles were impounded. Additionally, 16 illegal immigrants were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Mbalula cautioned motorists to comply with the following:

– Do not drink and drive;

– Wear seats belts;

– Rest after every two hours to avoid fatigue; and

– Ensure your vehicles is roadworthy before taking any trip.

He encouraged all road users to take responsibility for safety all the times emphasising that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

